DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.