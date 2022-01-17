DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 80,200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

