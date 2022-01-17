DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $99.15 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

