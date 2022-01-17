DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $169.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

