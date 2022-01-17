DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,312,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $67.24 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

