Dawn Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.82 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00005256 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $156.28 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

