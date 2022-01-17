DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $4.11 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $259.39 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00009744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.91 or 0.07613958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.37 or 1.00009532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,188 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,384 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.