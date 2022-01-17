Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

SBMSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 7,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,675. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

