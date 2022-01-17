Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
SBMSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 7,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,675. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.
Danakali Company Profile
