Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 545,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,860. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

