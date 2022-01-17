CX Institutional Sells 2,414 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

CX Institutional cut its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.79% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,548,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 961.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,624,000 after acquiring an additional 800,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,091,000.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $33.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

