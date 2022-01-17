CX Institutional Purchases 2,066 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

