CX Institutional Has $5.77 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

