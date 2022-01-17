CX Institutional Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.14 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average of $305.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

