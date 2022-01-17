Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

