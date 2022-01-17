Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:MSGE traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 347,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

