Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 29,315 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 42.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 347,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

