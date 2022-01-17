Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,249,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $22.55. 4,929,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

