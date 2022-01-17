Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 163.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

