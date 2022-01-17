Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,610. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

