Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 422 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 11.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $452.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.17. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.