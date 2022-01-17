Crypton (CRP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Crypton has a market cap of $3.89 million and $42.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,678,106 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

