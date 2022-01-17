Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

DHY opened at $2.47 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

