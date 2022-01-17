Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $162.80 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

