Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $316.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.48. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.76 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

