Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA remained flat at $$29.70 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.35. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

