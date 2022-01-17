Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Covivio from €83.00 ($94.32) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Covivio stock remained flat at $$77.09 during midday trading on Monday. Covivio has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

