Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $606.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $502.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

