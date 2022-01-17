Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.97.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $502.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $539.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

