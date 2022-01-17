Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $502.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

