Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $38.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

CRSR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 834,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.00. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

