Contrasting Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Zhongchao alerts:

This table compares Zhongchao and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 17.24% 29.78% 11.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zhongchao and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Volatility and Risk

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.81 $4.46 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.68 $48.56 million $1.74 4.22

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Zhongchao on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.