Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

