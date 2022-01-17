Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $45,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED opened at $83.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

