Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,650,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $270.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.68. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.52 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

