Comparing Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.92 -$136.61 million $3.86 11.89 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 12.18% 49.66% 6.99% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Golden Entertainment and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Vivid Seats on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.