Comparing Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Venus Acquisition and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A PROS $252.42 million 5.14 -$76.98 million ($1.72) -16.98

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09% PROS -30.64% -123.71% -11.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Venus Acquisition and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 2 0 0 2.00

PROS has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.