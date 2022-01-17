Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU opened at $77.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.