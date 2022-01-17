Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,476 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,433,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,424,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 492,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 422,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

DAR stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

