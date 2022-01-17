Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 164.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $910,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $164.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.