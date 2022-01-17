Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.80 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $137.17 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average is $172.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total value of $8,540,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $6,979,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 627,828 shares worth $115,279,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

