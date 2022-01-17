Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.