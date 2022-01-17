Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

