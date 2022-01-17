Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RH were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $693,140,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $110,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $447.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $567.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.91.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

