Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 211 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Xilinx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $198.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

