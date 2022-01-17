Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of GSI Technology worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the second quarter worth $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 114.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $70,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.82 on Monday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

