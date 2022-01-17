Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,297 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in GoodRx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,393,259 shares of company stock valued at $53,631,621 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

