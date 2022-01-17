Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,145 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

