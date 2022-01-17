Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $256,000 in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 51,704 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

