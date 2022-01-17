Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,365. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

