Commerce Bank Has $401,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $100.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

